The weather trend for the Immaculate Conception is getting more and more interesting. It seems that the first ten days of December could be quite eventful with cold and precipitation already in the course of next week. And therefore the long weekend of 8 December is also at risk.

There is a vast area of ​​low pressure over Scandinavia which continues to send a series of fronts, driven by cold air of polar origin, which will first invest the heart of the Old Continent, then also our country as early as Tuesday 6 December.

With this type of synoptic-scale configuration, the weather conditions will remain unstable, with a surplus of rainfall in many areas such as has not happened for a long time in this strange 2022. In fact, after the long drought that lasted for months, it now seems that the open the faucets of the rains.

The key phase of this new deterioration will be between Wednesday 7 and Thursday 8 December, when the perturbation will fully invest Italy causing thunderstorm showers especially in the North and on the Tyrrhenian sectors. In the coming days, the possible interaction between these disturbed impulses and the entry of colder air into the lower layers descending from Russia should be evaluated. In that case, the ideal conditions would be created for snowfall down to very low altitudes (locally in the hills).

Ultimately, therefore, space for extreme atmospheric dynamism in view of the first long weekend with the more than concrete risk of rain and snowfall in many of our regions.