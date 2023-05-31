The Murcia City Council will launch a pilot project, financed with European funds, whose main objective is the training of people at risk of social exclusion in the municipality so that they can access the labor market. It will reach a total of 583 people. The execution of the project is assumed by the Social Services area and the direct aid received amounts to 896,000 euros.

This initiative of “social activation in the community” is designed for people who are beneficiaries of the Minimum Vital Income (IMV), Basic Insertion Income (RBI), as well as for others in a situation of social vulnerability, explained municipal sources. It is intended to create “new public policies for a dynamic, resilient and inclusive labor market” and “the link of social inclusion policies to the Minimum Vital Income”.

The program, which must be carried out between June 1 and November 30 of this year, will be ‘supervised’ by the Murcian Institute for Social Action (IMAS), since the subsidy reaches the City Council through the Ministry of Social Policy . This, in turn, receives ‘Next Generation’ funds from the Ministry of Inclusion, within the framework of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan.

«We want to achieve the inclusive activation of adult beneficiaries of the Minimum Vital Income, the Basic Insertion Income or who are in a situation of accredited social vulnerability, who are inactive or unemployed, and who are not at an appropriate time for their incorporation to activation resources for employment”. In the municipality of Murcia, it is planned to cover a total of 583 people, of which 265 will be part of the social intervention or treatment group and 318 of the control group. To this end, the hiring of thirteen professionals in the categories of psychology, social work, social education and administrative level has been planned.

In the social intervention group, the technicians will work with the beneficiary group of the IMV, RBI or in a situation of accredited social vulnerability, and it will be implemented by the Primary Care Social Services. “They will develop social activation itineraries applied to a sample of participants and to verify the effectiveness of the intervention it will be contrasted with a control group.”

During the development of the project, individual reinforcement attention will be carried out, training actions through group training workshops and community participation activities aimed at promoting knowledge and use of the surrounding resources.

To facilitate participation and assistance to the program, family reconciliation has been provided, as well as transport aid.

After the intervention phase and until March 31, 2024, the tasks of evaluation and justification of the set of actions carried out will be carried out, commented from the Ministry of Social Policy, who recalled that it is within the IMAS the Service of Inclusion Programs and Social Co-responsibility the one that coordinates and supervises the project.

In addition to Murcia, the municipalities of Cartagena (362 participants) and Alcantarilla (155) have entered this European program, so a total of 1,100 people will benefit. The investment is 1,838,500 euros, of which 1,769,000 euros come from European funds and the rest from the subsidy that corresponds to the Community.