Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 01:00







comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The general director of Ouigo in Spain, Hélène Valenzuela, confirmed her company’s intention to operate next year on the Madrid-Murcia line, as LA VERDAD advanced, for which she asked the Railway Infrastructure Administrator (Adif) for a study of capacity of …

This content is exclusive for subscribers