The US school shootings unfortunately they have happened on several occasions, but despite debates and prevention, in Robb Elementary School, in Uvalde, Texas, protocols were not followed, causing a greater number of victims, concluded Attorney General Merrick Garland.

In May 2022, An eighteen-year-old boy burst into the Uvalde school with a semi-automatic rifle and fired, leaving twenty-one dead, nineteen of them children, in addition to seventeen wounded. The attacker was shot dead by members of the Border Patrol Tactical Unit. However, from that moment Various anomalies were revealed that affected the case and, if it did not happen, the number of victims could have been lower.

The most recent investigation into the case, launched by the Federal Government, concluded that police responded poorly to the shooting. According to a 600-page report published by the Department of Justice and reported by the media NBCNews, There were serious deficiencies on the part of the authorities, which has caused strong criticism in the eyes of the community, which is broadly made up of working-class Latinos.

Relatives of some of the victims have pointed out that the report confirms what they had denounced from the beginning, that several of the children slowly died while waiting for help that arrived too late. Despite this, it should be noted that the document does not mention criminal charges or dismissals for those responsible for the errors.

The conclusion the Justice Department reached is that no one took charge when authorities entered the school. If officers had acted sooner, lives surely could have been saved.

In that sense they also provide some recommendations for school districts and police departments across the country to know how to respond to a mass shooting. In fact, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the state Department of Public Safety said they will adopt some of the suggestions, which include immediately entering the scene and apprehending the shooter with whatever weapons or tools officers have on hand.

The police made a mistake in the case.

The five mistakes police made in the 2022 Texas massacre

Although the report is quite extensive, the Attorney General of the United States, Merrick Garlan, listed the most important points revealed by the mistakes made during the police intervention in the shooting in Uvalde, Texas.