Al-Masirah: The US and UK launched two strikes on the Yemeni city of Hodeidah

The United States, together with Great Britain, launched two strikes on the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah, which is located on the Red Sea coast. About it reports Al-Masirah TV channel.

It is noted that the strikes were carried out in the Al-Jaban area. However, no details about casualties or damage during the attack were provided.

Earlier, the leader of the Houthis in Yemen, Malik al-Houthi, said that the US and British strikes were ineffective and did not affect the military capabilities of the movement. He also added that the Houthi movement continues to build up its military potential and the actions of Washington and London do not affect its development in any way.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in turn, noted that the missile attacks by the United States and Great Britain on the Yemeni Houthis were caused by the West’s desire to once again “muddy the waters.” He emphasized that such actions slow down the settlement and undermine the negotiation process with the participation of Saudi Arabia.