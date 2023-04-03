Young people under the age of 24 who left their studies early will be able to access training courses with the aim of finding a job. The T-Sigo initiative, carried out by the Ministry of Education, Vocational Training and Employment through the SEF, aims to improve the qualifications of the youth population, improve the unemployment rate and reduce the figures for early school leaving.

‘T-Sigo’ is a pilot project that will start this month of May and that has a regional investment of 600,000 euros, explained the counselor Víctor Marín during the presentation on Monday. The program will reach 900 young people from the entire Region, who will be able to access Vocational Training cycles and SEF training courses. The regional government hopes to reduce the unemployment rate of this population by up to 10%.

According to Marín, the campaign is divided into four phases. The first will take place from May to July and will consist of the development of a computer system capable of identifying the groups of potential beneficiaries of the project. To do this, Education and the SEF will share and analyze their databases, “which will allow them to reach potential young participants.” This system will identify those who have completed Basic Vocational Training and Intermediate and Higher Education without having completed their studies. “Groups will be created based on the qualification and employability profiles of each of the young people,” Marín pointed out.

The second phase of the project will take place from July to September of this year. During that time, a team made up of nine career counselors “will design a personalized training itinerary for each of the participants, adapted to their reality and needs, to reorient them towards obtaining qualifications,” explained Marín. She added that “the program includes both group and individual activities, as well as participation in external initiatives that can improve the connection of the young person with the reality of the labor market.”

The third phase will be a follow-up phase and will be developed in the educational centers and the SEF, while the last part of the program will take place from June of next year. “From the global budget, 300,000 euros will be allocated to scholarships and work incentives so that these young people can carry out professional practices in companies and can benefit from training contracts,” Marín added.