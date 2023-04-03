Piqué’s incredible attitude towards a fan sparks criticism on social networks

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Piqué denies a photo to a fan.
Screenshots TikTok @jesus.argel
Piqué has already said that he doesn’t care about Shakira’s ‘fans’, but the video puts him ‘on another level’.
Gerard Piqué tries and tries, but does not rest. The former Barcelona player, fully involved in his King’s League project, continues to be in the news due to the separation from Shakira, with whom he had a relationship for twelve years.
This weekend, after months of remaining cautious in the face of information from the tabloids, Piqué chose to speak “without mincing words” about what he thinks of Shakira’s songs and her fans.
And now, with the echo of that interview, he has highlighted his unexpected reaction to a follower who just wanted to take a picture with the.
Piqué’s attitude: a volcano of criticism.
(Also: Clara Chía’s unexpected reaction when a camera focuses on video with Piqué).
Unexpected attitude from Piqué
As shared by Internet user Jesús Argel, a confessed follower of Barcelona, his experience with Gerard Piqué was not the best.
Algiers, as he revealed on social networks, attended the King’s League final at the Camp Nou.
There, Argel fulfilled the dream of meeting Piqué away from the public. And, before the desire to take a photo with the world champion in 2010, reality overcame it.
In the recording you can see how The fan asked the former player for the photo, but he denied it, without even looking at him.
“No, no, not here, please,” Piqué said.
The follower’s face: the portrait of disappointment.
