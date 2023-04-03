Monday, April 3, 2023
Piqué’s incredible attitude towards a fan sparks criticism on social networks

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 3, 2023
in Sports
0
Piqué’s incredible attitude towards a fan sparks criticism on social networks


close

Piqué denies a photo to a fan

Piqué denies a photo to a fan.

Photo:

Screenshots TikTok @jesus.argel

Piqué denies a photo to a fan.

Piqué has already said that he doesn’t care about Shakira’s ‘fans’, but the video puts him ‘on another level’.

Gerard Piqué tries and tries, but does not rest. The former Barcelona player, fully involved in his King’s League project, continues to be in the news due to the separation from Shakira, with whom he had a relationship for twelve years.

See also  F1 Podcast | Chinchero: "Ferrari, mockery in the best moment of the season"

This weekend, after months of remaining cautious in the face of information from the tabloids, Piqué chose to speak “without mincing words” about what he thinks of Shakira’s songs and her fans.

And now, with the echo of that interview, he has highlighted his unexpected reaction to a follower who just wanted to take a picture with the.

Piqué’s attitude: a volcano of criticism.

(Also: Clara Chía’s unexpected reaction when a camera focuses on video with Piqué).

Unexpected attitude from Piqué

Photo:

Screenshots

As shared by Internet user Jesús Argel, a confessed follower of Barcelona, his experience with Gerard Piqué was not the best.

Algiers, as he revealed on social networks, attended the King’s League final at the Camp Nou.

There, Argel fulfilled the dream of meeting Piqué away from the public. And, before the desire to take a photo with the world champion in 2010, reality overcame it.

In the recording you can see how The fan asked the former player for the photo, but he denied it, without even looking at him.

“No, no, not here, please,” Piqué said.

See also  Piqué, caught: videos in which Shakira talked about her betrayals and heartbreak

The follower’s face: the portrait of disappointment.

(Photos: The secrets of the most followed tennis player in the world to be reborn in Bogotá).

More news

SPORTS

