An agent of the Murcia Local Police walks past several tables full of people on Christmas Eve, in a file image.

A total of 290 Murcia Local Police officers will serve this Saturday in the capital, on the occasion of Christmas Eve. Specifically, 135 agents will guarantee security in the morning shift, while in the afternoon shift, until 10:00 p.m., there will be 105 police officers, and fifty police officers at night.

This operation, which will be located in the areas with the highest concentration of young people, is intended to comply with administrative regulations, especially with regard to the consumption of alcohol on the street and the sale to minors, according to municipal sources in a statement. Likewise, by Decree, the circulation of vehicles of more than 3,500 kilos will be limited from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., as a protection measure for the normal development of the day.

This device is part of the Special Christmas Security Plan, which seeks to improve the fluidity and safety of traffic and increase the perception of closeness between merchants and citizens and the Local Police, in order to generate a sense of security objective and subjective.

Other objectives are to make it easier for merchants and citizens to access the Murcia Local Police; prevent thefts and street vending, and comply with administrative regulations, especially in crowds of people on public roads, public establishments and scheduled events.