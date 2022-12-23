Square Enix, during a new episode of the Letter from the Producer LIVE broadcast, announced when the patches 6.3 Of Final Fantasy 14 Online, entitled “Gods Revel, Lands Tremble”. The release date is set for Tuesday January 10, 2023. Just below you can see a dedicated trailer.

Patch 6.3 includes various new activities, including new main story missions, an alliance raid, a trial and more. Information has also been shared regarding updates planned for patch 6.35, which include a new set of daily tribal quests and the next chapter in the Hildibrand saga. You can see it all below.

You can find more details about the below patch contents 6.3:

New Main Story Missions: In the darkness of the Thirteenth, the Warrior of Light finds an unexpected new ally: Zero, a creature of the void in human form. Zero will return to the Source for some time together with the Warrior of Light, and, having recovered from the most recent Trials, the two will prepare to continue their search for Azdaja. However, a terrible threat stands in their way…

New Side Quests: You will be able to continue Tataru’s Grand Endeavor and Tales of Newfound Adventure.

New 8 Player Trial: A new challenge on Normal or Extreme difficulty.

New Unreal Trial – Containment Bay P1P6 (Unreal): As usual, the false commander is looking for bold and daring new stories. To fulfill his requests, you will have to go back in time to your incredible battle with the eikon Sophia. The memories are still clear, and you will find yourself facing divinity again, with your life hanging in the balance…

New 24 player alliance raid: Myths of the Realm, Part 2: Euphrosyne.

New Ultimate Raid (Patch 6.31): Challenge a fearsome version of Omega in the new Ultimate Battle, releasing two weeks after Patch 6.3.

New Dungeon (Lapis Manalis): A visit to an abandoned village hidden in the heart of the Garlemald mountains, where the inhabitants once practiced the reaper arts, will prove to be much more eventful than expected. What will you discover?

Duty Support System Updates: Support for the remaining dungeons from Heavensward’s main story (The Great Gubal Library, The Aetherochemical Research Facility, The Antitower, Sohr Khai, Xelphatol, and Baelsar’s Wall), so you can complete them together with a group of NPCs allies.

Island Sanctuary Updates: Various general improvements, new ranks, crops, animals, and more.

Gold Saucer Updates: New Leap of Faith map.

Various Updates: A new treasure hunt dungeon, various retainer changes, a new Crystalline Conflict PvP arena, new custom deliveries and more.

There patch 6.35 instead it will also include:

New Tribal Quest “Loporrits”: New daily quests for Disciples of the Land.

New Deep Dungeon (Eureka Orthos): The long-awaited successor to the Palace of the Dead and Heaven-on-High.

Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures.

Update to Manderville Weapons.

It is also explained that you will be able to participate in the seasonal game event Starlight Celebration until December 31st. In this adventure, you will obtain seasonal items, including the new Starlight Steed mount. In addition, you will also be able to celebrate the new year in-game thanks to the annual Heavensturn event, which will take place from January 1st to 16th and will include “very fun” rewards.

Finally, i North American data center players now they can use the four new Worlds that came along with the new logical data centrer, called “Dynamis”. Available November 1, this addition will help ease even more congestion during peak periods for an ever-growing player base and will expand even further in the future.