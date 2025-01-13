Almirall has made public its business forecasts. The Catalan estimates that between 2023 and 2030, its turnover will grow by double digitsas reported to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) and will present JP Morgan tomorrow at its annual conference.

He The main reason for this growth is its dermatological area. Currently, this is considered the driving force of the Catalan laboratory. What’s more, in 2023 – the latest annual results presented – it represented 52% of its income. Specifically, it had a turnover of 465.2 million euros.

In recent years, Almirall has expanded its portfolio in this branch and already has at least eight medications. In fact, there are two whose sales will stand out in the following years. On the one hand, its latest bet in this field: Ebglyss (the active ingredient is lebrikizumab), a treatment aimed at atopic dermatitis. By 2030, the laboratory estimates that it will earn 450 million eurosaccording to the presentation. Likewise, this figure is likely to increase in view of the presentation of its 2024 financial results, as indicated by the corporation to elEconomista.es. It should be remembered that from January to September of last year, this treatment had a turnover of 20.4 million euros.

Almirall Ebglyss is expected to land in a dozen countries in 2025double that in 2024. Among them are Italy, France, Switzerland, Portugal, Belgium and Hungary, among others.

On the other hand, Ilumetri, aimed at psoriasis, will bill 300 million euros. In total, both drugs are expected to record sales of around 750 million for the same year. Likewise, Almirall’s total turnover in recent years has been increasing. In 2023 it entered 894.5 million, 3.6% more than in 2022, at which time it invoiced 863.2 million. In addition, four years ago it recorded sales worth 809.8 million. Behind these figures, the Catalan company has experienced an increase in its turnover in Europe, while in the United States it has registered a decrease.

All this business development will affect the gross operating result (ebitda) from the laboratory, It plans to register an increase of 25% by 2028. The company has been experiencing a decline in gross operating income in recent years. In 2023 it registered an amount of 174.1 million euros, 12.2% less than in 2022 (198.3 million). Furthermore, in 2021 it obtained 325.6 million.

Likewise, on February 24, Almirall will communicate its results for the year 2024 to the stock market regulator. In September, it reiterated its guidance and stated that it was on track to meet its objectives. It estimated high single-digit growth in net sales, and an EBITDA of between 175 and 190 million euros.