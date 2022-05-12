The cousin of the mayor of Madrid, Carlos Martínez Almeida, on his way out of the Plaza Castilla courthouse. / ef

Thursday, May 12, 2022



Carlos Martínez-Almeida, cousin of the mayor of Madrid, has declared before Judge Adolfo Carretero, that at no time did he speak with the alderman about Luis Medina’s interest in offering medical supplies to the City Council of the capital but he has acknowledged that he contacted the coordinator General of the Mayor’s Office for their friendly relationship for 15 years to obtain an email to give to the investigated, legal sources have reported.

Martínez-Almeida, a lawyer by profession, has appeared as a witness against the claim of Podemos, the Mixed Group and PSOE to testify as being investigated. Last night, this latest popular accusation changed his position and requested that he be summoned as a defendant due to the doubts raised after the statements of Luis Medina’s former teacher, María Díaz de la Cebosa.

The director of the CIS university told the judge last Monday that Carlos Martínez-Almeida told her in a call that he was going to take steps to get the investigated person a generic email. However, Luis Medina has always stated, both before the prosecutor and before the judge, that Almeida’s cousin gave him the ’email’ of Elena Collado, the person in charge of Purchasing of the Madrid City Council and the person who negotiated with Alberto Luceño the purchase-sale transaction.

The witness has arrived at the courts first thing in the morning to avoid being caught by the photographers and cameras gathered at the doors of the judicial premises. Similarly, he has raced through the police courts, quickly entering a white Range Rover vehicle.

Before the interrogation, the judge has resolved the appeal for reform presented by the PSOE and has agreed to keep the mayor’s relative as a witness.

Mediated between Medina and the consistory



In his statement, Carlos Martínez-Almeida has acknowledged that he mediated between Luis Medina and the Madrid City Council following a call from his friend María Díaz de la Cebosa, stating that his intervention was limited to providing the investigated party with an email that Matilde gave him García Duarte, the general coordinator of the Mayor’s Office and the only person who knows about the Madrid Consistory. However, his manifestations contradict what was said by Naty Abascal’s youngest son.

According to the witness, María Díaz de la Cebosa did tell him that the person interested in offering material was Luis Medina, despite the fact that in his statement he assured that he had not told him about that point. Carlos has hinted before the judge that he always thought that the aristocrat’s behavior was of an “altruistic” type, according to legal sources present in the judicial statement.

After the call from Díaz de la Cebosa, the witness got in touch with the general coordinator of the Mayor’s Office, with whom he has said that he has been linked by a friendship for fifteen years, just as he has been linked with the mayor of Madrid by sharing with him the same promotion.

This person provided him with the email ‘cg.alcaldia.madrid.org’ to collect proposals for the offer of sanitary material and Carlos transferred it to the person under investigation during a call. After this conversation, he assures that he does not know more than what happened later.

Just yesterday, the judge requested in a resolution, to which Europa Press had access, the Madrid City Council to inform him if in 2020, when the pandemic began, there was a general mail to collect the proposals on sanitary material, to instances of a Podemos application.

At the appearance, the lawyer from Más Madrid has asked the witness to offer his telephone number in order to be investigated, to which the judge has refused.