The coach has told the striker that he cannot let him go to Barcelona, at least until the Super Cup. Meanwhile the club is working on possible replacements
Calm. The noun so dear to Massimiliano Allegri is useful for summarizing Juventus’ current position in the Morata-Barcelona affair. The Catalans push, Alvaro idem, so much so that he had already imagined moving back to Spain for the Befana, but the Lady will not give her ok to the transfer until she has found a replacement.
