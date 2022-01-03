The US Republican Party spoke about the imminent sanctions that the US Senate plans to adopt against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. This is reported by the edition Politicoreferring to the source.

As the newspaper notes, to pass the bill, which implies restrictions on the gas pipeline, 60 out of 100 senatorial votes are required. The vote on the document will take place on January 14. “We will win this vote by an overwhelming majority,” said a senior aide to one of the Republican senators.

Once approved by the Senate, the bill will go to the House of Representatives and then to the President for signature. However, if the head of state refuses to impose sanctions, Congress will be able to do so, the document says.

Last December, US President Joe Biden signed the country’s defense budget for 2022. The law provides for funds to contain Russia, but the document rejected new sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.