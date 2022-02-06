PSG were facing Lille in Ligue 1 at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, the stadium that saw Lionel become the third-highest goalscorer in football history.
Rumors had been around for a long time with the possibility that Messi would break the goalscoring record of one of the best players in history, Pelé.
Despite not going through his best moment in football, the best player in the world today and of all time, had a new opportunity to beat the Brazilian and it was.
Messi has scored goal number 758 of his professional career (671 with FC Barcelona, 80 with Argentina and 7 with Paris Saint-Germain) and becomes the third highest scorer in history, only behind Bican and Cristiano Ronaldo.
The stage that Lionel is going through in Paris is not dreamy, but he breaks an all-time record a few days before reaching the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, where he will face one of his favorite victims: Real Madrid. The first match will be in the Parque de los Principes, but the tie will close in one of his favorite stadiums, the Santiago Bernabéu, where he left magical nights.
#Messi #surpasses #Pelé #top #scorer #history
Leave a Reply