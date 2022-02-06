#OJOALDATA – Messi has scored the 758th goal of his professional career (671 with Barcelona, ​​80 with Argentina and 7 with Paris Saint-Germain).

HE HAS JUST SURPASSED PELE’S 757.

HE IS ALREADY THE THIRD BEST SCORER IN THE HISTORY OF PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL. pic.twitter.com/ZuD7BmUehh

— MisterChip (Alexis) (@2010MisterChip) February 6, 2022