“The market is made by the club. I’m going on vacation and I’ll see you on July 10, I’m tired”: this was the final greeting from the Juve coach Allegri after the victory over Udinese. “I just have to thank the guys and everyone who worked at Continassa. The club? I always felt protected, the club was close to me”.

About his future — "I am available to the club for another two years: I will work with the staff that the club will make available to me. There is no ongoing negotiation for the termination of the contract. Ask the club about the future, I'm here to thank everyone. If I'll definitely arrive on the 10th? It's test day, maybe the 11th… Tomorrow I'm going home. I have my little nephew, I have my son, a few horses that race… In July, the company will think about planning how it's normal that it is. Calvo will tell us what the club will do next year. Thank you all."

Thanks — “I’m not talking about the game or the third place. We improved on last year’s year with all the unexpected events, without the points they took away from us, through no fault of our own, we’d be third. I’m sorry, I came here to thank everyone who worked with me, who brought this year to the end. I’m proud of this team and these men who worked with professionalism, passion and patience. We’ll finish here and the rest doesn’t count”.

About his season Speak Church — "I was accused in general. In the first part of the season we made mistakes, there were injuries, we lost the Champions League. But there were also positive things, the youth sector gave us five young players. We were a solid group, then in the There have been difficulties in the last month and a half". "I'm happy with the goal, I hope I helped the team at least for the Europa League – Chiesa said after the win against Udinese -. We'd be in the Champions League but they took away our points. Our championship in terms of points is we have done". His season: "Difficult season for me after the injury. It took me 10 months, it wasn't easy. Now let's see at the national team and then come back here and do well." On his future: "Let's see now. Let's see how it ends tonight, I'm thinking about going to the national team. I'll think about that and then we'll see." June 4, 2023 (change June 5, 2023 | 00:08)

