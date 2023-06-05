Brazilian indigenous leader met with the French president this Sunday (June 4); meeting was announced 6th (2.jun)

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, published this Sunday (4.Jun.2023) a photo next to Chief Raoni in a meeting at the Élysée Palace, seat of the French government. The 2nd meeting between the Brazilian indigenous leader and the French president announced on the 6th (June 2) by the government of France had the objective of “reiterate its commitment to respect” to the indigenous people. The event takes place 18 days before the Paris Summit, which will be attended by the Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).