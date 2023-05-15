The Juve coach on the Frenchman’s knockout: “When you stay out for a year without playing, the chances of injury increase. Scudetto next year? You need a lot of calm, you have to be realistic…”

“We are all sorry, he was doing fairly well. We had minutes of difficulty finding our positions and we are sorry for the sacrifices made. Now he will definitely have to stop again “. Massimiliano Allegri’s first words after the success against Cremonese – on TV in Dazn – are on Pogba’s injury, and on his prospects now: “Paul is now a man with children, he has broad shoulders to overcome this muscle injury. It’s normal when you stay out for a year without playing that the chances of injury increase, unfortunately he was doing well and we’re sorry: we’re waiting”.

Between Cremo and Seville — What indications does the success against the Grigiorossi give from a Seville point of view? “When you increase your physicality and running in the second half, it means that the team is physically well: in the second half, increasing speed and verticalizing on conquered balls, we did well in the restart. In the first half we had to do it better when we recovered the ball outside the area, instead we went to protect the ball and were too slow – explains Allegri -. The team is doing well, anything can happen in a one-off match, getting there after a draw is a good result given how it went… we are open to all situations. We will find a difficult environment. We’ll have to stay calm and lucid: in the first leg we started well in the first 25 minutes, then the goal destabilized us. It can also happen in Sevilla but we have to stay in the game.” See also Amancio Amaro, legend of Real Madrid, dies

SCUDETTO GOAL — The question is what does Juve need to return to play for the Scudetto next season: “You have to take one small step at a time. First of all we have to finish this season in the best possible way, consolidate one of the top four places in the league trying to finish second on the pitch. Then let’s see what the Europa League gives us on Thursday and what we’re good at picking us up – replies Allegri -. For next year, I repeat that it’s still a little while to win again. This year 5-6-7 young people from the Next Gen have been included, a job that started years ago: next year we’ll start over, maybe you’ll start well, find the right alchemy and everything will change. Surely we start again to fight for the top, but we need a lot of calm and we need to be realistic and serene to take responsibility away from a group with many young people inside”. See also Spalletti, who smiled: "Our city keeps us on track, the boys' availability is total"

