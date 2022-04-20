“On the bench at Juve again next year? Also for the next 3”. Massimiliano Allegri thus answers questions about his future after Juventus’ qualification for the Italian Cup final. The bianconeri beat Fiorentina 2-0 in the return semi-final.

“We have to congratulate the team, the final against Inter was a goal, it wasn’t easy, we had three days of heavy criticism for the draw against Bologna and it wasn’t easy against Fiorentina. We did well. to make a good defensive phase, in the first half we had to score the second goal but we made a few choices wrong.The best thing is that the team won as a team, whoever entered did really well as well as whoever started from the beginning. Everyone wanted to reach the final, “Allegri told Mediaset.

“Now we have to put the Coppa Italia aside and recover our energies for the championship. Is Fiorentina the first rival for the fourth place? For the calendar I think they will be the first opponent. On the bench at Juve again next year? next three. At Juventus you always have to fight to win, the thing that I regretted a lot is having lost the direct clash with Inter because that game decided the championship “, he added. “With five days to go we are not fighting for the title and I am turning around enough, so next year on the starting grid we have to be there to fight for the championship and not give up an inch. But this is part of football, not yes. he can always win nor always lose. We have made 18 consecutive useful results, unfortunately we did not win against Bologna although we created a lot but tonight we did an excellent defensive phase “, he said before dwelling on Dusan Vlahovic’s performance. “He’s been busy, he’s been here for three months and is now a bit physically declining because he spent a lot at the beginning. He needs to be calm, he’s strong but he’s 22. He lacks experience and needs to stay calm and find balance. mental but it will do it over the years. After all, you say and write things and then change them after three hours, three days, after a week.