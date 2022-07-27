The coach applauds the 2-2 in Dallas with Barcelona: “But we could have done better on the two goals conceded. The Argentine is a champion, for us it was a great signing”
Allegri enjoys the beauty of the 2-2 with Barcelona. And above all he rubs his hands for an Angel Di Maria in a state of grace. So the Juventus coach after the match in Dallas: “Tonight we had a good match against an important team. Without a doubt we could have done better on the two goals we conceded, but we had many scoring chances, I saw decent game plots and I’m happy with How did it go. We are working very well and tonight was a good test. McKennie? He is an important player for us, tomorrow he will be back with the team and he can play on Saturday. “
But the beauty of this Juve was an Angel Di Maria, a fundamental protagonist, especially in the first half, when Barcelona pushed: with his plays he restored the Bianconeri’s confidence and alarmed the Blaugrana defense. And he took the chair. Allegri is enthusiastic and does not hide it: “Di Maria is an extraordinary player. He is a champion and it is a pleasure to see him play. For us it was a great acquisition. Attention, Barcelona are back great, they have built an important team to return to win. This draw is worth a lot. ”
