Allegri enjoys the beauty of the 2-2 with Barcelona. And above all he rubs his hands for an Angel Di Maria in a state of grace. So the Juventus coach after the match in Dallas: “Tonight we had a good match against an important team. Without a doubt we could have done better on the two goals we conceded, but we had many scoring chances, I saw decent game plots and I’m happy with How did it go. We are working very well and tonight was a good test. McKennie? He is an important player for us, tomorrow he will be back with the team and he can play on Saturday. “