Hungary | Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán’s insider resigns over racist ‘Nazi speech’

Orbán’s advisor resigns after knowing the prime minister for 20 years. In Hungary, resignations of the power elite are rare.

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán the adviser resigns because of the prime minister’s racist speech, says the public broadcasting company BBC. Orban spoke on Saturday In Romania, about “race mixing” and that “Hungarians are not mixed races”.

Orbán’s advisor Zsuzsa Hegedus resigned from Orbán’s service after the speech and described the speech as “pure Nazi speech”. Hegedus has known the right-wing nationalist Orbán for 20 years.

“I don’t know how you didn’t notice that the speech you gave was pure by Joseph Goebbels standard Nazi rhetoric”, says Hegedus in his resignation letter.

Goebbels was Adolf Hitler a propaganda minister known for his oratorical skills and deep anti-Semitism.

The BBC estimates that advisor Hegedus’ resignation will not have major effects on Hungarian politics. However, the difference shows that Orbán’s speech crossed a line, at least in Hegedus’ opinion. The inner circle of Hungarian decision-makers has strict party discipline and resignations are almost unheard of.

Multi the agency has condemned Orbán’s speech in Romania on Saturday. Orbán claimed that all European countries where Europeans and people from outside Europe mix “are no longer nations”.

The International Auschwitz Committee for Holocaust Survivors described the speech as “stupid and dangerous”. Hungary’s largest Jewish group also condemned the speech and invited Orbán to a meeting.

“Only one race inhabits this earth, homo sapiens. And it is unique and indivisible,” commented the rabbi of the largest synagogue in Hungary and Europe Robert Frölich.

Orbán has defended his speech in a letter to his former long-time adviser Hegedus.

“You, if anyone, should know that in the whole of Hungary, in my government, zero tolerance is followed in both anti-Semitism and racism,” he said in his letter.