The meeting of a detective and an alleged pedophile It was published through social networks, and what happened was shocking. The investigator intervened in a coffee shop where this man – who served 25 years in prison for abuse– He was going to meet a minor.

(You may be interested in: What will the Joint Group against Organized Crime launched by the Police and the US do?).

According to local media, in order to locate the alleged abuser, the detective created a false profile posing as a minor to later arrange a meeting in a public place and turn this man over to the authorities.

Receive instantly on your Whatsapp, for free, all the Trending, curious, funny and incredible news

The event happened in the United States and the recording lasts more than 4 minutes, in which it is evident the terror of that man when they show him a white folder, in which he has some photos and evidence of conversations to immediately ask him “What are you doing here?”

(Also: Raid against micro-trafficking leaves 12 captures in Pamplona, ​​Norte de Santander).

The interrogated subject confirms the supposition: he was going to meet a minor under 14 years of age and what he said was: “I wasn’t going to do anything he didn’t want to do”, “I just wanted to explore it”. Then, the researcher asks if the child had wanted a sexual relationship, he would have done so. Faced with this, the individual responds: “Possibly”.

During heavy cross-examination, the man confesses to being on the Iowa Sex Offender Registry, though he says he pleaded guilty only by plea bargain. The man was sentenced for the sexual abuse of three minors aged 8, 6 and 4 years.



After this event, the investigator, along with another man recording, force him to call 911 to be questioned by the police. That’s how he agrees to call and puts his cell phone on speakerphone. When they answer him, he says: “I’m calling you here to let you know that I came to Super King to meet a 14-year-old boy.”

(Also: What is imputation and when is it applied in Colombian law?).

Finally, after that call, a police car is seen arriving and the detective says “Guys, it seems that it is in the letter part of the vehicle. Right now he is being questioned by the officer. So he said they’re going to put him back in jail for this.”

🇺🇸 | IOWA: An alarming and terrifying video going viral on social media shows a pedophile being caught attempting to date a 14-year-old minor at a coffee shop with the intention of having a sexual encounter. In the video, the individual admits his predisposition to have… pic.twitter.com/6irpTsuiF2 – Latest News (@UltimaHoraNo) June 18, 2023

More news

Reincorporation Agency alerted about impersonation of officials

This is how Camilo Pinzón fell, convicted of the death of the granddaughter of the founder of the U de Los Andes

Policemen who would have tortured a student in Cali in 2021 will go to trial

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

VANESSA PEREZ