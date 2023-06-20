with his Non-Stop Flight Tour, Drake Bell will offer a concert in Queretaro and so you don’t miss this opportunity to meet him in person, here we leave you all the details.

American actor and musician, with a Mexican heart, announced the dates of its new concerts in Mexico, with which he will visit different cities.

Puebla, Mexico City (CDMX), Guadalajara, Mexicali, Monterrey and, especially, Querétaro will be the destinations where the protagonist of the Drake & Josh series will arrive.

The beginning of his tour of Mexico will be next August 10 in Puebla, so far, the closing will be on the 26th of the same month, in Monterrey, Nuevo León; although he announced that he will soon announce new dates.

When is the Drake Bell concert in Querétaro?

Drake Bell will arrive in Querétaro on August 8 with a concert that will begin at 9:00 p.m. at the Teatro de la Ciudad, in the Historic Center.

Tickets can be purchased on the official Arema site, on the artist’s page in a link that will take you directly to the Querétaro section.

Ticket prices start at $600 pesos in the silver section; $700 in the gold section and $800 pesos in the VIP section.

If you want to greet the singer of “Fuego Lento”, “I Know” and “Diosa” in person, you can purchase the entrance to the Meet & Greet for $1500 pesos.

The Meet & Greet allows you to take a picture with Drake, gives you preferential access to the official merch and the show, although you will have to buy your concert ticket separately.