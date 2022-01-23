Tangancícuaro, Michoacán.- In response to a report warning of the presence of armed civilians in Tangancícuaro, elements of the Michoacán Public Security Secretariat (SSP), and the National Defense (Sedena), implemented a surveillance operation through which they seized a man, in possession of two firearms, more than 150 cartridges, chargers, a grenade, and two vehicles, one of them reported stolen.

Through a statement, the SSP reported that Michoacán Police officers together with the military forces went to the community of Damaso Cárdenas, where they deployed a security mobilization to preserve peace, however, they were attacked by gunshots of fire, so they repelled the attack without being injured.

As a result of these tasks, a suspected member of a criminal group was arrested, since he was in possession of two rifles of different calibers, 169 useful cartridges, an explosive device, seven chargers, tactical equipment, a Ford vehicle with robbery report and a Veloci brand motorcycle. The man as well as everything seized were placed at the disposal of the competent authority in order to carry out the corresponding procedures to determine his legal situation according to Law.

Given the facts, the SSP and the authorities of the three orders of government, endorsed their commitment to ensure the tranquility of Michoacán and recalled that to report any crime immediately dial the emergency telephone lines 911 and 089.