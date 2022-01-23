A survey carried out in June last year by DogHero and Petlove showed that 54% of the 2,665 respondents across Brazil adopted an animal during the pandemic. Against this positive attitude is a saddening scenario: the abandonment of domestic animals grew from 60% to 70% between July 2020 and February 2021, according to a survey by Ampara Animal with 92 shelters in 12 states.

To make people aware of the animal cause and encourage the adoption of pets, the civil society organization developed an action in the city of São Paulo. On Saturday night, 22nd, from 7pm, photos of dogs and cats available for a new home will be projected in a building on the corner of Avenida Paulista and Rua da Consolação, in the central area of ​​the city.

The action, called #AdoçãoProjetada, also took place on Friday, the 21st, at the same location, and caught the attention of pedestrians passing through the region. “An adopted pet can change your life. Bring hope to these and other animals. Adopt,” read a message projected onto the building.

