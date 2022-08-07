DThe director of Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg (RBB), Patricia Schlesinger, is resigning. “Patricia Schlesinger is resigning from her position as director of the RBB with immediate effect and resigning as head of the station,” said the public broadcaster on Sunday, previously reported “Bild”.

The director had come under increasing criticism for weeks, and more and more allegations came up. An external investigation is currently underway at a law firm. Results are not yet available, they are expected in several weeks.

The online medium “Business Insider” got the case rolling at the end of June and has reported new details since then. In essence, it is about the question of whether the station boss and the station chief controller Wolf-Dieter Wolf could have treated each other too laxly in the event of a possible collision of interests. Both rejected allegations.

Consulting contracts for an RBB construction project that has now been put on hold and orders for Schlesinger’s husband at the state-owned Messe Berlin play a role. In addition to his RBB function, Wolf is also the chairman of the supervisory board of the trade fair.

Criticism of salary increases, among other things

There is also criticism of a significant increase in Schlesinger’s salary to a good 300,000 euros and of the procurement and use of their company car, for which a very high discount is said to have been granted by the car manufacturer. Displeasure is also caused by the fact that Schlesinger, as RBB boss, received guests in her private apartment several times and billed the costs for food and drinks via the ARD broadcaster, which is financed by contributions; the billed costs are said to have been incorrect.

The 61-year-old has been director of the RBB since 2016, which is one of the smaller institutions in the ARD broadcasting network. Her second term began last year and will last five years until 2026.

More soon on FAZ.NET