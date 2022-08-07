Sunday, August 7, 2022
Terrible accidents at the British Moto GP prize, videos

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 7, 2022
in Sports
0


MotoGP

MotoGP

MotoGP

Aleix Espargaró and Ayumu Sasaki, those affected.

The Spanish Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia RS-GP), ninth in the MotoGP race at Silverstone, He stated after the race that “the physical today is not an excuse”, because he did not have “much pain in his feet”, although he did “hurt his whole body” and was not able to move “fluidly on the bike”, so he couldn’t “be aggressive in direction changes” and didn’t do “any overtaking”

I didn’t have pain in my feet, when yesterday I thought that both ankles had exploded, then at night I couldn’t walk, but I got up well and I infiltrated before the race and I didn’t have pain in my feet, but I was very stiff, my neck and back hurt,” explained Espargaró.

See the steep falls


“Although it has not been a physical problem, I have not slept very well, and we have had problems with the front end since it had the tire pressure alarms all the time and I was not able to turn the bike, because the pressure was very high and it was my fault a bit, because I did not move on it of the bike and I haven’t helped it, I forced it a lot and I didn’t ride smoothly”, acknowledged Aleix Espargaró.

In the Moto 3 test, the Japaneses Ayumu Sasaki also had an accident.

