Terrible accidents at the British Moto GP prize, videos

The Spanish Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia RS-GP), ninth in the MotoGP race at Silverstone, He stated after the race that “the physical today is not an excuse”, because he did not have “much pain in his feet”, although he did “hurt his whole body” and was not able to move “fluidly on the bike”, so he couldn’t “be aggressive in direction changes” and didn’t do “any overtaking”

I didn’t have pain in my feet, when yesterday I thought that both ankles had exploded, then at night I couldn’t walk, but I got up well and I infiltrated before the race and I didn’t have pain in my feet, but I was very stiff, my neck and back hurt,” explained Espargaró.

(Luis Díaz: Jurgen Klopp spoke of the Colombian, pressure or scolding?)

(Piqué and Shakira: unexpected agreement on child custody)

See the steep falls



“Although it has not been a physical problem, I have not slept very well, and we have had problems with the front end since it had the tire pressure alarms all the time and I was not able to turn the bike, because the pressure was very high and it was my fault a bit, because I did not move on it of the bike and I haven’t helped it, I forced it a lot and I didn’t ride smoothly”, acknowledged Aleix Espargaró.

In the Moto 3 test, the Japaneses Ayumu Sasaki also had an accident.