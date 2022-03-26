Some days ago Crunchyroll announced important changes in its way of distributing anime, and it is that now it will no longer be possible to watch free episodes on its service with ads.

That had been a tradition on this platform, and according to some, one of the reasons for its growth. Well, this option will stop working from the spring releases of this year. Now it will be necessary to have a subscription to be able to see these series.

This mainly affects those who have simulcast or near-simultaneous broadcast from Japan. So now there will only be three free episodes of some of the anime coming out in a few days.

They will also feature commercials and will only be available for a limited time. Among these series are A Couple of Cuckoos, Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie, Skeleton Knight in Another World and SPY x FAMILY.

Other spring anime that will have such an option in Crunchyroll are those of The Dawn of the Witch, The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody, Tomodachi Game and Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs.

The first three episodes of each will be available from the day of its premiere until May 31. Those that follow after can only be seen under the different subscription schemes.

These Crunchyroll changes only apply to premieres

In this sense, the schemes are available premiummonthly and yearly. Crunchyroll confirmed that with anime continuing ad-supported viewing will not be available with episodes beginning with the spring season.

However, those prior to this will still be available. This change in the way of working has already caused complaints among animation fans, since being able to watch episodes for free was a key part of its popularity.

Originally, the premiere episodes were exclusive to those who paid the subscription and a week later they were available for free. So there were people who didn’t mind waiting to see their favorite series.

But the company’s decision will now force them to join. It only remains to wait and see how things go, and if this decision taken is not counterproductive in the long run. Only time will tell.

Source.