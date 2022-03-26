Lviv.- Several rockets hit on Saturday in the city of Lviv, in the west of Ukrainewhile the president Joe Biden was visiting the capital of neighboring Poland. The powerful explosions scared a city that had been a haven for hundreds of thousands of people fleeing the Russian assault on other parts of Ukraine.

A thick black smoke rose from the first place of the explosion on the northeastern outskirts of the city for hours before a second set of explosions was reported.

Lviv has become a humanitarian arena for Ukraineand the attacks could further complicate the already challenging process of getting aid to the rest of the country.

Read more: “This man cannot stay in power.” Joe Biden calls for Vladimir Putin to be changed

The regional governor, Maxym Kozytsky, said that the Rockets they hit an oil installation and a factory, both linked to the army. Both are in areas that include residences. Earlier Saturday, Kozytsky said on Facebook that there were at least four explosions and that at least five people were believed to have been injured.

Mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovyisaid the second attack caused significant damage to an unspecified “infrastructure object.”

the explosions occurred while Biden was in the capital of Poland, Warsaw, some 340 kilometers (210 miles) away, where he visited Ukrainian refugees, spoke harshly about Russian President Vladimir Putin and warned that Europe must prepare for a long fight against Russian aggression.

Lviv it had been largely spared since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, although missiles hit an aircraft repair facility near the international airport a week ago.

consecutive attacks Saturday sent chills down the spines of residents and displaced Ukrainians who had seen Lviv as a relatively safe place to rebuild their lives. Home to some 700,000 people before the invasion, the city has absorbed many more.

In a dark and crowded bomb shelter below an apartment block just steps from the site of the first explosion, Olana Ukrainets couldn’t believe she had to hide again. He had fled to Lviv from Kharkivone of the most bombed cities of the war.

“We were on one side of the street and we saw it on the other side,” the 34-year-old IT worker said of the explosion. “We saw fire. I said to my friend: ‘What is this?’ We then heard the sound of an explosion and glass breaking. We try to hide between buildings. I don’t know what the goal was.”

Ukrainets said she had been relieved after fleeing to Lviv, to the point where the air-raid sirens no longer caused fear.

Read more: Russian commander is assassinated by his own troops in protest of thousands of his comrades killed in Ukraine

“I was sure that all these alarms would have no result. I mean sometimes when I would listen to them at night I would stay in bed,” he said. “Today I changed my mind, and I should hide every time. … None of the Ukrainian cities are safe now.”