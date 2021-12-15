The parties remain distant and there are several clubs waiting, in Italy and abroad: at the moment, however, the only concrete offer is that of Toronto (Mls)

Not even the shadow of renewal under the tree, for the moment. Lorenzo Insigne has not yet found an agreement with Napoli and in two weeks he will be free to sign a pre-contract with another team, due to expire in June. The situation has attracted the attention of several clubs, which have sent more or less decisive signals to the striker’s entourage.

the offer of napoli – To date, the negotiation between Insigne and Napoli is in a stalemate. The captain would like an economic adjustment, thanks to the important performance of last season, crowned by the victory of the Europeans with the 10th of the national team on his shoulders. The company, on the other hand, has made an almost downward proposal, with a view to a resizing of the salary: an extension of three years, therefore up to 2025, with a salary of 3.5 million euros plus bonuses up to to reach 4.5, about the equivalent of what the captain of the Azzurri now perceives. Too little, according to Insigne, who would like to stay in Naples but at the same time expects De Laurentiis to meet his requests.

many admirers – The idea of ​​changing teams never actually took shape, in the player’s intentions. The only concrete offer that has arrived so far is that of Toronto in Mls, but the lack of attractiveness of the US championship makes it unimportant, despite being very profitable. However, many other clubs have asked for information on the development of the renewal operation, to be ready to place a lunge at the right time. Juventus, Inter, Rome and Lazio in Italy, Tottenham and Bayern Munich abroad. In the last few hours, the British media have revived the interest of the Spurs, but no contacts have been recorded recently.

The last ones date back to the summer, Insigne enjoys the esteem of Paratici and also of Conte, who took over the bench after the exemption of Espirito Santo. In any case, it would be a transfer from next season: a condition that could see the player’s claims more easily recognized and would avoid an outlay to the club that buys him. Insigne would therefore end the season at Napoli, avoiding creating difficulties for the team with the departure of a starter in January.

December 15, 2021 (change December 15, 2021 | 22:03)

