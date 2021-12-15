Algeria advanced with the first goal through Hussein Ben Ayada in the 59th minute, after he changed the direction of the shot of his colleague Jamal Belamari towards the owners of the land.

And in the sixth minute of stoppage time, Qatar equalized through a superb header from Mohamed Muntari.

However, the visitors scored in the 16th minute of stoppage time through a penalty kick, which Youssef Al-Bilaili hit twice, after Qatar goalkeeper Saad Al-Sheeb saved it.

Algeria crossed to its first final in its third participation in the tournament, after 1988 in Jordan and 1998 in Qatar as well, when it called off early in the first round.

The “Desert Warriors” set a date with neighboring Tunisia in an all-African final scheduled for Saturday, while Qatar will play Egypt in the match to determine the third and fourth places.