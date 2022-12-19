Russian attack | NY Times report: Arrogance and rotten structures led to the collapse of the Russian military

The US magazine The New York Times examined hundreds of Russian government documents and interviewed Russian soldiers to find out why the Russian attack slipped into disaster.

United States of America a year ago, the intelligence service warned the world about Russia’s intentions to attack Ukraine. In this case, the Russian military forces were imagined to be something completely different from what they have proven to be during the past year.

“It sounds horrible, but there’s no other way to describe it; people were made into hamburgers.”

That’s how you describe an American of The New York Times (NYT), according to a Russian soldier, what was waiting for Russia’s supposedly victorious forces in Ukraine.

NYT journalists gathered hundreds of Russian government documents, from emails to propaganda instructions, listened to Russian soldiers’ unprotected phone calls from the battlefields, and interviewed dozens of soldiers, high-ranking officials and the Russian president Vladimir Putin trusted.

The journalists tried to find out how it was possible that a major attack by a military power like Russia against its smaller and supposedly weaker neighboring country could turn into a disaster like the one it is now.

Russian the plans and the attack were full of mistakes caused by arrogance, bad intelligence and the rottenness of the structures, such as years of widespread corruption, NYT says.

Mistakes led to the collapse of the front line of the Russian offensive, soldiers becoming cannon fodder and even turning against each other.

The newspaper says that Russia’s mistakes were at every turn deeper than previously known.

The root cause of the mistakes was President Putin, isolated during the pandemic, whose megalomania and disgust for the West made him decide to attack without listening to the experts.

While aides fed Putin’s grudges and suspicions, some of the president’s closest advisers were left in the dark until the tanks began to roll towards Ukraine.

NYT says the attack plans it obtained show the Russian military believed it would conquer Ukraine within days: commanders were told to pack their medals for a victory parade to be held in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev.

Read more: British journalist: A small inner circle made Putin attack Ukraine, Lavrov was told just days before the start of the war

The attack after it began, Russia lost its dominant position by relying on outdated paper maps and invalid intelligence. Soldiers made phone calls over unsecured connections that revealed their whereabouts.

Some of the soldiers had hardly ever fired a weapon. Some looked online for information on how to use their weapons.

In addition, the troops were commanded by, for example, the leader of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov and “Putin’s Chef” Yevgeny Prigozhinwhich are not part of the Russian army.

In addition, Russia had conquered too large areas, which it could no longer defend. According to NYT, many of those who defended the takeovers were conscripts or separatists from Eastern Ukraine.

However, the lack of equipment and training did not worry the soldiers, who had been promised that they would never see combat. The promise turned out to be false.