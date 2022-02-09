It is clear that America is in a rut, however, what is really worrying is that it seems difficult for the team to get out of it, because things on the pitch are not going in the best way and within the group there is a division that grows more every day.
Víctor Díaz, one of the sources closest to America, has carried out a thorough investigation and has revealed all the internal problems that afflict the Eagles, which is a long list of issues to be resolved.
Díaz affirms that the first and most obvious problem is the lack of minutes that some players have, mainly three: the Paraguayans Bruno Valdez and Richard Sánchez, who went from being starters to sometimes not even adding minutes and the Uruguayan Federico Viñas, who Since Solari’s arrival, practically nothing has evolved.
In the same way, that the group did not take well the departure of some teammates, Córdova who was appreciated by the rest of the squad and whose departure was indicated by Solari and Emanuel Aguilera, who was one of the team captains and which the club did not want to renew due to his seniority.
One of the completely new situations has to do with Solari’s treatment of the group, it seems that the coach is not very well regarded in his way of acting and even worse, it is said that the Argentine is spoiled within the team, being the Spaniard Fidalgo, with whom he had a previous relationship years ago, the best valued by the coach.
The source concludes his detailed investigation by pointing out that the bulk of the squad does not agree with the style of play that Santiago seeks to impose, being all this accumulation of factors that has deteriorated America.
