THE RELATIONSHIP IS WORN, THE NEST IS BURNING??

-Dissatisfied Paraguayans

-Viñas dissatisfied with the minutes

-Annoyance of several for the departures of Córdova and Aguilera

-Fidalgo pointed out as the favorite

-Disapproval for the style of play

-They do not like the forms and treatment of the DT pic.twitter.com/JLfMoIklA7

– Victor Diaz (@v_ddiaz) February 8, 2022