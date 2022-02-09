Landau Norris he confirmed himself as one of the most promising young people on the world motoring scene. The McLaren driver came close to success in F1 on several occasions, just think of the Sochi race, when he was leading up to the last laps, and Monza (second behind his teammate Daniel Ricciardo). Up until the Russian Grand Prix there was a five-star Norris, but the # 4 season turned right with the downpour of Sochi: his choice of continue with the slicks (imposed with force in the box) was deleterious and most likely had a negative psychological effect on the young Lando. Which took a while to recover, also thanks to the overwhelming growth of Ferrari’s rivals, and only in Abu Dhabi did it give positive signs, grabbing third place in qualifying.

Andrew Starexecutive director of the McLaren racing department, started from this aspect to highlight the pros and cons of Norris’ season: “Lando has grown in terms of pure speed. In this respect he was one of the strongest drivers on the grid in all conditions“, The Italian told reporters. “Just think of some performances in the wet but also of the pole position in Sochi, obtained with a rapidly changing asphalt. Where can it improve? I believe there are opportunities for growth in the consolidation of the very high standards that every single session has achieved. It must keep these top performances constant over time“.

A few words for too Ricciardo: “I think he improved significantly, in Saudi Arabia he was very high in Q1 and then he suffered some damage to the car. He could also do well in Q3. We know the potential is very high. I can’t wait to see what we will be able to do next year with Daniel. I am very optimistic from this point of view“.