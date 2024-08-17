Geoff Keighley has published a list with All the games confirmed for Opening Night Live of Gamescom 2024, which as we know will be broadcast live on Tuesday evening, starting at 20:00 Italian time.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Monster Hunter Wilds

Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle

Little Nightmares 3

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Dune: Awakening

Marvel Rivals

Squid Game: Unleashed

The new game from Tarsier Studios

Sid Meier’s Civilization 7

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage

…and more

“There will also be many new adssurprises and special guests”, added the presenter of the event, making an appointment with everyone for Tuesday evening, as mentioned starting at 8.00 pm.

