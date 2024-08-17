Ciudad Juarz.- Ever Antonio MR and Jessica NB were arrested by an arrest warrant for their probable responsibility in the crime of qualified homicide committed against their son, who was barely one year old, reported the District Attorney’s Office of the Northern Zone.

“As a result of the forensic scientific investigation, evidence was obtained of the couple’s participation in the assault and beating of the minor, an event that occurred between August 13 and 14, in a home on Rio Negro Street in the Paraje del Sur neighborhood,” the Prosecutor’s Office reported.

Upon noticing that the infant was unresponsive, the parents rushed him to a pharmacy located at the intersection of Mesa Central and Paseo del Sur streets in the aforementioned neighborhood, where he was reported dead.

It was the pharmacy staff who informed the Municipal Police of the infant’s death and later the first responders notified the investigating authorities of the incident.

The body was transferred to the Forensic Medical Service, where specialists determined that the victim died from a subdural hematoma resulting from severe head trauma, secondary to battered child syndrome.

Based on this opinion, the staff of the Specialized Unit for the Investigation of Crimes Against Life compiled the investigation file and obtained sufficient evidence for a Control Judge to issue an arrest warrant against the minor’s parents.

The court order was executed last night at the intersection of Juan Gabriel and Aserraderos, in the San Antonio neighborhood, in Ciudad Juárez, and the court is now available for the initial hearing to be held that same day.

**According to current laws and regulations, the accused are presumed innocent until their responsibility is declared by a sentence issued by the judicial authority (Article 13 of the National Code of Criminal Procedure).