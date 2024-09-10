Fall 2024 promises to be full of news for fans of Critical Rolewith a programming full of adventures and exclusive content ranging from the return of beloved shows to exciting new series. Among the great returns, we find the second season of The Re-Slayer’s Take and the third chapter of the campaign of Tales from the Stinky DragonWhile UNENDthe new creation of the storytellers of Midst And Third Personpromises to explore the outer reaches of the cosmos.
There will also be moments of pure comedy with the relaunch of Narrative Telephone and exclusive insights with Insight Additions, the show that will accompany the third season of The Legend of Vox Machina. But the surprises don’t end there: fans will have the opportunity to participate in exclusive Fireside Chats on Beacon and, for the luckiest ones, witness the big event live. Critical Role Presents: A Daggerheart Critmas Story LIVE. Get ready to mark these dates on your calendar!
Critical Role’s Fall 2024 Dates
Here are all the events planned for the closing of 2024, on Beacon and beyond.
- The Re-Slayer’s Take Season 2
- Description: The group faces new dangers after the defeat of the Timberblight, as shadows of their past resurface.
- Where: Beacon.tv
- When: Starting September 9th. Beacon members can listen to the first three episodes right away; non-members receive the first episode with weekly releases.
- Tales from the Stinky Dragon Campaign 3
- Description: A squad of soldiers are drawn into a war between underground gods and devils, with a mysterious fate awaiting them.
- Where: Beacon.tv
- When: Starting September 30. Beacon members will have early access 48 hours in advance; non-members every other Monday, starting October 14.
- Midst: UNEND
- Description: An extraordinary crew explores the cosmos in search of bizarre truths, pushing the boundaries of what is imaginable.
- Where: Beacon.tv
- When: Starting October 9. Beacon members can listen to the first three episodes right away; non-members get the first episode on October 9, with new releases every Wednesday.
- Telephone Narrative
- Description: The game of telephone returns with increasingly bizarre and funnier tales, narrated and relayed by a group of friends.
- Where: Beacon.tv
- When: Beacon members will have access to the first episode on October 16; non-members on October 30. Monthly releases with two weeks early for members.
- Insight Additions
- Description: Behind the scenes of The Legend of Vox Machina with Sam Riegel, Travis Willingham and special guests who will delve into each episode of season 3.
- Where: Twitch, YouTube and Beacon.tv
- When: Cocktail party live on October 4th. First episode on October 15th, VOD available on October 17th. Second episode on October 29th, VOD available on October 31st.
- Fireside Chats
- Description: Exclusive AMA sessions on Beacon.tv with Critical Role founders and other guests, where fans can ask questions.
- Where: Beacon.tv
- When: Ashley Johnson on September 23; Travis Willingham on October 21.
- Critical Role Presents: A Daggerheart Critmas Story LIVE
- Description: A live event with the cast of Critical Role who will play a special match of Daggerheart during Critmas in Camden, NJ.
- Where: Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, Camden, NJ (Live show), Beacon.tv (VOD)
- When: Live show on December 7th, VOD available on Beacon on December 19th.
