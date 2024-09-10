Fall 2024 promises to be full of news for fans of Critical Rolewith a programming full of adventures and exclusive content ranging from the return of beloved shows to exciting new series. Among the great returns, we find the second season of The Re-Slayer’s Take and the third chapter of the campaign of Tales from the Stinky DragonWhile UNENDthe new creation of the storytellers of Midst And Third Personpromises to explore the outer reaches of the cosmos.

There will also be moments of pure comedy with the relaunch of Narrative Telephone and exclusive insights with Insight Additions, the show that will accompany the third season of The Legend of Vox Machina. But the surprises don’t end there: fans will have the opportunity to participate in exclusive Fireside Chats on Beacon and, for the luckiest ones, witness the big event live. Critical Role Presents: A Daggerheart Critmas Story LIVE. Get ready to mark these dates on your calendar!

Critical Role’s Fall 2024 Dates

Here are all the events planned for the closing of 2024, on Beacon and beyond.