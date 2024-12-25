After narrating the tormented life of Johnny Cash in On the tightrope, James Mangold will try your luck with Bob Dylan. The Duluth rhapsode is an enigma impossible to decode. Although it has been said that Dylan has collaborated with the writers of his biopic, this does not have to be an advantage for Mangold. The Nobel Prize winner in Literature is a poet and, as Pessoa wrote, a faker by nature. Mangold will have to verify everything Dylan tells him.

The person in charge of playing Bob Dylan will be Timothée Chalamet. The election does not exactly excite many of the legendary singer-songwriter’s followers. Nor have the recreations of Dylan covers, such as that of The Freewheelin’in which he walks, shivered and wrapped in the dawn, with his girlfriend, Suze Rotolo.

Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan Cinemania

Bob Dylan’s life has inspired, at this point, several meters of celluloid. The charmingly reclusive poet made his first steps as an actor under the orders of Sam Peckinpah in the classic Pat Garrett and Billy the Kidstarring another American music icon, Kris Kristofferson. In this film, Dylan played a knife expert. As proof of his musical prowess, he also gave Peckinpah an unforgettable song, Knocking on heaven’s door. Let’s go over all the times we’ve seen Bob Dylan in a movie.





Hayden Christensen in ‘Factory Girl’

Here, Dylan does not appear, officially, anywhere. The character we are referring to is Billy Quinn, and it is a cocktail in which Jim Morrison, Mick Jagger and Bob Dylan are mixed. However, his appearance and manner of behavior are inevitably reminiscent of the latter. And this is the reason that made Dylan’s lawyers tried to prevent the release of factory girl, since it suggests that Dylan had some responsibility in the drug addiction of Edie Sedgwick, muse of Andy Warhol.

Lou Reed, a close friend of the real Edie Sedgwick, did not resort to his lawyers, and simply said that the script of factory girl He was the product of a “retarded illiterate.” Who plays this Dylan transcript is Hayden Christensenthe popular Anakin Skywalker.

Hayden Christensen in ‘Factory Girl’ Cinemania

Various in ‘I’m not here’

The best biography about Bob Dylan is a false biography. Todd Haynes He detected that the only way to get closer to Dylan was to play on the board of fiction, and he recreated the singer’s life through six alteregos.

Cate Blanchett He plays Jude, a young androgynous rock star; Marcus Carl Franklinto a black child in perpetual flight; Heath Ledgerto a womanizing musician; Christian Baleto a folk icon who sees the light of religion; and Richard Gereto a famous fugitive. Ben WhishawFinally, he embodies the singer’s lyrical reference, Arthur Rimbaud. They’re all Bob Dylan. None of them are Bob Dylan.

Christian Bale in ‘I’m Not There’ Cinemania

Benjamin Pike in ‘About Llewyn Davis’

It only appears for a few seconds, and always in backlight. But we know it’s him. Saving the last place, perhaps it is the best Dylan on the list. In the Coens’ masterful film, Llewyn Davis, an aspiring folk singer-songwriter, is taken to an alley by some mysterious guys and beaten thoroughly. Just at that moment, a disheveled young man climbs onto the stage he had occupied and wields a guitar.

The outcome is chilling: if Llewyn Davis holds on long enough, he will be able to ride the wave of folk that that scrawny, moody guitarist is about to raise. But it doesn’t look like he’ll be able to resist. The devastated spectators sense that Llewyn Davis will drown on the shore, after a life swimming against the current.

Benjamin Pike in ‘About Llewyn Davis’ Cinemania

Bob Dylan in ‘Rolling Thunder Revue’

In 2019, Scorsese added another piece to his puzzle of music legends with Rolling Thunder Revue. In this documentary, he went back to the tour that Dylan gave, in the company of Joan Baez, in 1975. It was not the first time that Scorsese and Dylan met: the director of one of ours had already rolled no direction home and the miraculous The last waltz.

Joan Baen and Bob Dylan share a microphone on ‘Rolling thunder revue’ Cinemania

