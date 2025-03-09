Nineteen years, since the 2006 final that beat Barça in Lloret de Mar, made Reus Deportiu not won the Copa del Rey de Hockey Skates. This 2025 was re-conquered in Calafell, in a spectacular final that had Martí Casas, author of the 5 goals of Reus against Pons Lleida (4-5) as a main actor and absolute protagonist.

The 29 -year -old Mataró player is one of those globetrotters of the hockey skates that has sought life. Mataró, Reus, Calafell, Forte Dei Marmi, Vic, Noia and again the Reus, where the international has uncovered in this cup with its five goals in the final, plus the four that marked in the semifinal the Deportivo Liceo (5-1).

In the Calafell final, the first of Copa del Rey for Pons Lleida, was the Ferma Terra team that was advanced (1-0) with a bit of Nuno Soares. The reaction of the Reus was furious, with three goals in five minutes of Martí Casas that put the 1-3. Francisco Torres (2-3) cut and before the rest Martí Casas stretched the red and white advantage at 2-4.

At the beginning of the second part, Martí Casas scored the 2-5 direct foul, but the Lleida did not give up, and clinging to Nuno Soare’s scoring ease there was hope with two goals that put the 4-5 in the absence of 2m23s.

In that final stretch, the score was no longer moved, and Reus was able to lift its eighth Copa del Rey, the first in 19 years.