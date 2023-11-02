





01:43 © France 24

On November 1 and 2, the traditional Day of the Dead is celebrated, a celebration especially known in Mexico but that was actually spread by the indigenous people who have practiced it for centuries in several countries, to the point that UNESCO declared it as Cultural Heritage of The humanity. In Guatemala it is also celebrated under the name All Saints’ Day. Special report by Andrés Suárez Jaramillo and Aurore Bayoud.