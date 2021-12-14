Little more than a workout. Udinese makes four (4-0) against Crotone which has other problems. He must try to avoid the second relegation, because the transition from Serie A to C would be really traumatic. The return to a Serie A match was also traumatic because Gabriele Cioffi’s Udinese, promoted to head coach after Luca Gotti’s exoneration, was already ahead after 20 minutes and made the 1291 spectators smile who bravely presented themselves to the Dacia Arena. It was Nacho Pussetto who unlocked the game, on an action worked all the way to the left by Marvin Zeegelaar, the Dutch winger relaunched by Cioffi (he is expiring and did not play with Gotti, on Saturday he joined with Milan) who served Success, good at fishing the inclusion of the Argentine who has not forgiven. At that point the bianconeri relaxed and doubled after eight minutes. Corner of the nineteen year old Samardzic, deployed from the start from the midfielder, and head of Sebastien De Maio, who climbed above Mogos and Sala. De Maio perfect on the inactive ball with a hug on the bench of his teammates to the expert French defender. Cioffi’s team has always tried, over and over. Padelli made only one simple exit, then at 41 ‘the Crotone practice was closed: Soppy’s sprint (Saro had already committed) who drank Cuomo’s Sala and mani from the ground. Sacrosanct rigor. With Success who kicked very well. Too much the quality of the hosts, the Calabrians in obvious difficulty who also lack the man of greater depth, Mulattieri, in addition to the inspiration of Molina.