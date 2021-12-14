Genoa – After the defeat in the derby, Genoa is back on the pitch tonight at Ferraris for the Coppa Italia match against Salernitana, a match valid for the round of 32. Whoever wins finds Milan. Shevchenko relies on turnover but also fielded some starters, starting with Mattia Destro, who returned to the field against Sampdoria and immediately scored. Between the posts there is Semper, in defense Biraschi, Bani, Vazquez. On the Sabelli and Cambiaso bands in the middle Hernani, Galdames and Portanova. Ahead together with Destro it’s up to Ekuban. On the bench Cassata, off the list for the championship but usable in the cup.

The Salernitana di Colantuono, arrived today in Genoa with a charter, left Ribery and Bonazzoli at home. In attack, space for Vergani and Djuric, who scored in the last match against Arechi, at the beginning of October.

