Mexico City.- Former PRI leader Dulce María Sauri said they are considering filing a new challenge against Alejandro Moreno’s reelection.

In an interview, Sauri recalled that together with other former presidents of the tricolor party, they challenged the call for the renewal of the national leadership and the statutory reform that, among other things, opened the door to the reelection of “Alito”, so their lawyers are already studying whether a new appeal is necessary against yesterday’s decision of the National Political Council.

“Our lawyers are carefully analyzing this point, whether the resources we have in place are sufficient or whether it is necessary to file a new appeal challenging the resolution itself or the result of the call for the renewal of the leadership,” he said.

Sauri said that they will go to the Electoral Court again to inform them about the delay with which the party’s Justice Commission has dealt with the challenges, after those regarding issues such as the method and the call for the election of the national leadership were redirected to that party body.

“It’s one thing for the Partido Justicia to mock its members and another thing for it to mock the Electoral Court, at least that’s what I want to believe,” he said.

The PRI member pointed out that the statutory reform of December 2022, which was also challenged and on which the Party Justice Commission has not ruled, eliminated the participation of the State Political Councils from the election of leaders, with the aim of leaving that decision in the hands of the National Political Council, made up of just 628 members.

He stressed that, despite this, only 452 councilors participated in the reelection of “Alito”, in addition to the fact that the only two governors that the tricolor has were not present, nor were the former national leaders of the party.

He added that Jorge de la Vega, the party’s oldest leader and who normally attends party events, was also absent.

Questioned about the exclusion of Manlio Fabio Beltrones from the PRI faction in the Senate in the next Legislature, Sauri described as “interesting” that the announcement is presented as a decision of the legislators and not as a power of the party leadership, despite the fact that this power was granted to them by the statutory reform that is being challenged.

“These statutes () also grant the president of the National Executive Committee the power to appoint the parliamentary coordinators of both the Chamber of Deputies, the Senate, and the 32 state Congresses,” he said.

The former governor of Yucatan said that she would not be surprised if this “separation” carried out before the start of the new Legislature was followed by other legislators who are not comfortable with the attitude of the current national leadership.

He warned that Beltrones’ exclusion is a sign that the PRI is becoming increasingly smaller, not only in numbers, but also in moral authority.