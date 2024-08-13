It seems like a novel that has been told a thousand times. James Rodriguez He is looking for a team, he is looking for stability, and he is the protagonist of the international football rumour mill. Time is running out before the transfer market closes in Europe, the place where he wants to be again.

James has just had a spectacular Copa América, being a star of the tournament and of the Colombian National Team.

But at the end of the tournament, James returned to his reality. He already knew that he would not continue in Sao Palo, because his desire was to step aside. And indeed he began negotiations to terminate his contract. He is now free and looking for a team.

The captain of the Colombian National Team won two MVP awards in the tournament.

The number 10 of the National Team has been linked with many teams, especially in Europe, as it is known that his idea is to seek a return to the old continent.

Teams such as Lazio in Italy have already ruled him out. He has been linked with several Spanish clubs, but without any concrete offers.

Time is running out

James Rodriguez in the match against the Panama National Team

James cannot afford to wait. Time is running out and he needs to find his bearings, to train at a club, especially considering that the World Cup qualifiers are close and he is a vital piece for the Colombian national team. Will he be called up? For now it is a mystery. Néstor Lorenzo needs him to find his bearings and play, or at least train at a club.

August will be the decisive month. On the 30th of this month, the transfer windows close in the five main European leagues: Spain, England, Germany, Italy and France.

An additional option would be Portugal, whose transfer window closes on September 2. There he was already rejected by Porto, where he was already a star in the past.

Another possibility is the Turkish market, which closes on September 13. There, James has been linked with Galatasaray in some press reports. Now, if he decides to stay in Brazil, as a possible option, the book there closes on September 2.

Finally, USAa market always attractive for James, closes its transfer window on August 14.

So time is running out and every second day James’ options are getting shorter. As we know, his salary is very high and his hiring is difficult.

SPORTS

