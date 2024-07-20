The Sinaloa legislators: Paola Garate, Paloma Sánchez and César Emiliano Gerardo They walk nervous because there is a great possibility that he Federal Electoral Court, cancel attempts at re-election of Alejandro Moreno Cardenas and his dreams of eternalizing himself in the presidency of the Institutional Revolutionary Partyfor now The challenge will be returned to the internal control bodies and to the INEto address it after these instances are exhausted no later than July 22.

The The challenges were filed by former leaders: Rosa María Sauri and Pedro Joaquín Coldwell who claim that the election process cannot be carried out while do not conclude he electoral processbut they also demand that gender parity be complied with and that it be A woman is the new leader of the tricolor.

Against all odds, it is taken for granted that: Senator Paloma Sánchez and federal deputy Mario Zamora will remain with “Alito”, but apart from the legal challenges, it is assured that Manlio Fabio Beltrones and some PRI members Those in power are already leading a stampede from the party and entering into deals with Morena executives to declare themselves independent legislators and support the approval of plan “C”because they glimpse that in the PRI They no longer have a future and the party could disappear just like the PRD.

Medley. More than 11,400 base and trusted workers of the state government went on vacation yesterday and will not return until Monday, August 5, however, Juan Carlos Vizcarra, the undersecretary of administration assures that there will be guards in all dependencies and attention to the population will not be interrupted, especially in the areas of: health, security and collection.

More than 13,500 teachers and education workers are already on vacation and will resume work on August 19.

BETRAYALS. The message of the last days of the Mayor Gerardo Vargasfor his collaborators and friends has been about the importance of not betraybecause traitors all lose confidence, as well as the value of the loyaltyFirst, second and third, without it people are worthless. From this we must deduce the profiles of officials that he will choose for his next administration after he purges the traitors who are still embedded in his government.

CAMPS. Marco Antonio Galaviz, director of the Ahome Sports Institute, launched the summer camps “La Diversión Continua 2024” yesterday and the day before, in the sports city of this city, in Topolobampo and in several colonies and municipalities, in which hundreds of boys and girls carry out sports and recreational activities during the holidays.

CONDOLENCES. Deepest condolences to the López Alcaraz family on the death of fellow Rotarian Jorge López Valencia, “Gulliver,” who stood out as a farmer, business leader and above all for his altruism, always willing to help people in need.

COVID. The health sector is on alert due to the return and increase in COVID-19 cases.

“The PRI is risking its life if Alito remains”: Dulce M. Sauri, former president.

