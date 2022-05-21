Ciro Gomes is in 3rd place, with 6.4%; Paraná Pesquisas interviewed 1,540 voters in Rio Grande do Sul from May 15 to 20

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) leads the electoral race for the presidency of the Republic among voters in the state of Rio Grande do Sul. The current Chief Executive has 40.1% of voting intentions, against 34.2% of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN).

The numbers were measured by the Paraná Research from May 15 to 20, 2022. There were 1,540 face-to-face interviews with voters aged 16 and over. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

Ciro Gomes, of the PDT, appears in 3rd place in the State, cited by 6.4%. Read the percentages:

The survey cost RS 40,000 and was paid for with own resources. It is registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under number BR-03824/2022.

BOLSONARO EVALUATION IN RS

Paraná Pesquisas also asked respondents from Rio Grande do Sul how they evaluated the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The results show that 48.6% of state voters disapprove of the federal administration, while 46.3% approve.

Considering all of Brazil, polls show former president Lula at the forefront of the dispute. All the most recent electoral studies for the national scenario can be accessed in the Research Aggregator of the Power 360.

Results of the latest study by PowerDate, held from May 8 to 10, show that Lula has 42% of voting intentions in the general scenario, against 35% for Bolsonaro. The difference between them is 7 percentage points.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power 360 Journalism, with its own resources. Data were collected from May 8 to 10, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,000 interviews in 288 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-08423/2022.

To reach 3,000 interviews that proportionally fill (as they appear in society) the groups by sex, age, income, education and geographic location, the PowerDate makes tens of thousands of phone calls. Often, there are more than 100,000 calls until the interviewees who faithfully represent the entire population are found. Learn more about the methodology by reading this text.

