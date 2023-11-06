Luis Díaz has moved the world of football and sports. His message, in the goal of the 1-1 draw between Luton Town and Liverpool this Sunday, has been heard in every corner of the planet, the solidarity with him and his family is total.

On Saturday, October 28, in Barrancas (La Guajira) his father was kidnapped by the ELN and, although that group has said that it will hand him over as soon as possible, time continues to pass without any news of Don Luis Manuel Díaz. And in the process, The footballer was absent two games (against Nottingham Forest, in the Premier League, and against Bournemouth in the League Cup), but he returned this Sunday and did so with a saving goal for the final 1-1.

Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

Although there was not much celebration, there was no time, since it happened at 90+5, the hugs at the end of the game made clear the admiration they feel for the Colombian.

Message of support from Allison Becker

Not many people can imagine what he is going through now, although we are close to him, of course we support him

Liverpool’s Brazilian goalkeeper, Allison Becker, referred to the situation that his teammate is experiencing due to the kidnapping of his father and He praised the ‘character’ he has.

“It says a lot about his character, about his inner strength. “Not many people can imagine what he is going through now, although we are close to him, of course we support him,” the Brazilian said. Liverpool’s networks.

For the goalkeeper of the Brazilian national team It is very important to protect the guajiro: “We are with him for whatever he needs, so he can take his time. He came, he trained, he came to the game, he scored a fantastic goal for us that was very important. “We are with him 100 percent.”

The population demands the release of 'Mane'. Photo: Vanexa Romero – EL TIEMPO / EFE

And I add: “We feel his pain, but for him it is a different level. Sometimes football, in dark times, can bring joy to people, it can bring joy to someone who is struggling. And I think football is giving Lucho a bit of joy right now.”

Luis Díaz dedicates the goal to his father Luis Manuel

The Colombian saved Liverpool from defeat against Luton Town in the last gasp of the match, but the goal took a backseat to the emotional celebration, showing his shirt with the message “Freedom for Dad.”

Furthermore, ‘Lucho’ Díaz speaks out for the first time about the kidnapping of ‘Mane’ Díaz through a statement that emphatically requests the release of his father.

I ask the ELN for the prompt release of my father, and I ask international organizations to intercede for his freedom (…) Every second, every minute our anguish grows: my mother, my brothers and I are desperate, anguished and without words to describe what we are feeling. This suffering will only end when we have him back home.

I beg you to release him immediately, respecting his integrity and ending this painful wait as soon as possible (…) In the name of love and compassion, we ask that you reconsider your actions and allow us to recover him.

I thank the Colombians and the international community for the support received, thank you for so many demonstrations of affection and solidarity in this difficult time that many families in my country find themselves living.