Question treats “private property” negatively and says that “the capitalist model subordinates men and women to the logic of the market”

The test on the 1st day of Enem 2023, administered on Sunday (November 5, 2023), included 90 multiple-choice questions, in addition to the essay. One of the questions criticized her “logic of agribusiness” in the Cerrado and treated negatively the “Private propriety”. According to the question, “the capitalist model subordinates men and women to the logic of the market”.

In the question booklet with the white cover, the question about agribusiness was number 89. The items are the same for all candidates, however, the order is changed depending on the color of the test. Here is the transcript of the question:

“In the Cerrado, local knowledge is increasingly being subordinated to the logic of agribusiness. On the one hand, capital imposes biotechnological knowledge, as a mechanism for universalizing agricultural practices and new technologies, and on the other, the capitalist model subordinates men and women to the logic of the market. Thus, water, seeds, minerals, land (common goods) become private property. Furthermore, there are other negative factors, such as heavy mechanization, the “plaguetization” of human and non-human beings, symbolic violence, overexploitation, rains of poison and violence against the person.”

The elements described in the text, regarding territorialization of production, demonstrate that there is a

a) siege of peasants, making it impossible to maintain living conditions.

b) neglect of landowners, impacting the planting of food for export.

c) contempt for employees, affecting the unions’ engagement with workers.

d) disrespect for government officials, compromising the creation of jobs for farmers.

e) harassment of business people, making it difficult to invest in production machinery.

According to unofficial feedback published by media outlets, such as G1the correct answer would be option “A”.

O Power360 contacted the press office of Inep, the body linked to the Ministry of Education responsible for Enem, and requested a government position on the issue, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report. The space remains open for manifestation.