Who is Alisha Lehmann, the Aston Villa footballer

football fans have a new idol. Is called Alisha Lehmann and is the star of the England team's women's team Aston Villa. With the number 7 on her shirt, the young Swiss footballer born in 1999. With almost 11 million followers on Instagram, the 24-year-old Swiss is one of the most followed athletes on social networks.





Who is the Swiss soccer player and influencer Alisha Lehmann

Alisha Lehmann started playing football at a very young age, joining the mixed youth team of the FC Konolfingen at the age of nine. Later, she moved to the Young Boys, where she has the opportunity to continue her competitive activity in an all-female team, first in the Under-14 formation and then with the first team. You made your debut in Lega Nazionale A in the 2015-16 season.

During the championship of National League A 2017-18 she was the protagonist of her team’s attack, scoring 9 goals, best yellow and black scorer together with Florijana Ismaili.

In summer 2018, after three seasons at the Young Boysmoved to England at West Hamadmitted in FA Women’s Super League for the 2018-19 season. She ended the season scoring 6 league goals and playing in the FA Women’s Cup final, which they lost from West Ham for 3-0 against the Manchester City.

At the end of the season, while engaged with the Swiss national team, she injured her ankle, but was able to recover for the start of the 2019-20 season. In January 2021, he was announced on loan until the end of the season at Evertoncontinuing to play in Women’s Super League.

Loan completed at Evertonleft the West Ham in order to pass at Aston Villa in summer 2021. He finished the first season with 23 appearances and 4 goals overall.

