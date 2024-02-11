With three goals from Miguel Borja and another two from Facundo Colidio, River Plate crushed Vélez Sarsfield 5 to 0, for the third date of the 2024 Professional League Cup, and then extended its good moment by beating Excursionistas 3 to 0, for the 32nd final of the Argentine Cup, with shouts from Borja himself, Franco Mastantuono and Agustín Ruberto.
“Millo” is the leader of Zone A and had to visit the recently promoted Deportivo Riestra, which had just one unit and had announced hours ago its new coach Cristian “Ogro” Fabbiani, replacing Matías Modolo. The result was 0-3 in favor of the Millionaires.
We review what is coming to the River Plate club.
The “Millonario” will visit the “Decano”, playing away from home for the second consecutive time, in this case traveling to the province of Tucumán. The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, February 14, starting at 9:30 p.m.
On Sunday, February 18 at 7:15 p.m., Demichelis' team will return home to face “Taladro”, seeking to repeat the result they achieved against Liniers' “Fortín”.
The Argentine soccer Superclásico will be on Sunday, February 25, starting at 5:00 p.m., at the Mas Monumental Stadium. It will be the match of the semester for both institutions, taking into account the magnitude of the clash. On this day, as it was in the previous tournament, the interzonal will be played between the classic rivals.
River will visit the always complicated Talleres on Saturday, March 2, starting at 9:30 p.m., in one of the most complicated matches of the first phase for the “Millonario.”
Four days later, Demichelis' men will return to their home, the Monumental Stadium, to receive Independiente Rivadavia, the other recently promoted team, which is going through a good moment of form.
