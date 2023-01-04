Alienware and Dell today introduced new gaming laptops, including: Alienware m18 and m16, Alienware x16 and x14. The various models are coming this winter. Alienware m18 will first launch with high-end configurations starting at approximately $2,899 (US); other configurations will come later with the base model starting at around $2,099 (US). Alienware m16 will first launch with high-end configurations starting at ~$2,599 (US); other configurations will come later with the base model starting at ~$1,899 (US). Alienware x16 will first launch with high-end configurations starting at ~$3,099 (US); other configurations will come later with the base model starting at ~$2,149 (US). Alienware x14finally, it will start at ~$1,799 (US). Next find the official announcements of the various models presented.

Alienware m18 and m16 Alienware m18 and m16 The Alienware M Series is designed for gamers who prioritize performance. The new Alienware m18 and Alienware m16 are up to this challenge.

Alienware’s most powerful laptop, the m18, delivers world-class performance, with customization options that span the gamut of new CPU and GPU technologies. These include 13th generation Intel Core i9-13980HX processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPUs, as well as next generation AMD Ryzen processors and Radeon graphics for mobile. All of this performance is made possible by a number of major enhancements to Alienware Cryo technology.

Here are the most important thermal improvements Made to the new Alienware m18: Element 31 thermal interface material is now used on both the CPU and GPU.

The vapor chamber now covers the GPU and CPU, helping to increase thermal capacity by 35%.

Seven heat pipes (compared to four in the m17) to move thermal energy into the expanded copper fins, which equates to a >114% increase in surface area.

Square fans with ultra-thin blades increase airflow by 25%. These significant improvements in the platform’s thermal capacity (~35% when using Full Speed ​​mode) and cooling pave the way for higher performance CPUs and GPUs, allowing us to push total system power to 250W. The m18 maintains the same peak thickness (Z-height) as the m17, but offers game enthusiasts 14% more screen real estate, providing enough space for a full-size keyboard and numeric keypad with optional CHERRY MX mechanical keys. plus two user-replaceable DDR5 SO-DIMM slots and unprecedented storage capacity…now up to 9TB of total storage! Available panel options include QHD 165Hz or FHD 480Hz display with Dynamic Display Switching technology and G-SYNC and FreeSync support. All reinforced by internal and external structural improvements that allow for a stronger and more rigid chassis, able to meet the build quality that Alienware customers have come to expect. For gamers looking for a slightly more compact powerhouse, them16 offers many of the same technologies, ergonomics, design qualities and experiential benefits as the m18.

Alienware x16 and x14



Alienware x16 and x14 The new Alienware x16 is our first 16-inch gaming laptop since 2004 and our most premium Alienware product. It answers the debate about buying a 15-inch or 17-inch gaming laptop by striking a balance between the two dimensions. Promising increased performance, a taller 16:10 display, and an improved six-speaker design, the new x16 outperforms the current x17 in almost every way and it does so in a sleeker and more robust full metal chassis. Everything you hear, see and feel is on another level.

x16 creates a spatial audio experience with its 6 speakers. With Dolby Atmos, you’ll experience rich, layered sound that reveals depth, clarity and detail like never before, bringing your entertainment to life.

Complemented by our best AlienFX experience, the x16 now boasts 100 micro-LEDs (with 50 individual lighting zones!) and is the first Alienware laptop to feature the new AlienFX Scanner, Loop and Rainbow lighting modes. Plus, our RGB illuminated touchpad is now 15% larger (compared to the one featured on the x17 R2 model). Finally, we continue to offer per-key RGB keyboard lighting with optional CHERRY MX mechanical keys to complement our most dynamic and customizable lighting experience to date, all controllable through the Alienware Command Center.

The system is equipped with the latest technologies, including 13th generation Intel Core HX processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPUs and next generation AMD technology for mobile devices.

The world’s thinnest 14″ gaming laptop, the x14was first unveiled last year at CES 2022, and now our revamped x14 R2 sports an impressive new display panel that offers more visual space and boosts resolution with 97% more pixels than ever before .

You can also charge in multiple ways thanks to the included USB Type-C charging. New dual-fan design boosts cooling performance with the option to add Cryo-tech cooling design and Element 31 thermal interface.



#Alienware #m18 #m16 #x14 #x16 #prices #details #highlevel #laptops #presented #CES